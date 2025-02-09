Hogs Pushing Higher on Friday

Lean hog futures are trading with 22 to 50 cent gains on Friday. The national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $84.49 on Friday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was reported at $85.05 on February 5, up 55 cents from the previous day.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was $1.65 higher in the Friday AM report at $97.29 per cwt. The loin and rib primals were reported lower, with the belly leading the way higher, up $7.36. Federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday was estimated at 481,000 head, with the week to date total at 1.945 million head. That was 12,000 head above last week and down 14,244 head from the same week last year.

Feb 25 Hogs are at $87.125, up $0.475,

Apr 25 Hogs are at $92.225, up $0.475

May 25 Hogs is at $96.050, up $0.225,

