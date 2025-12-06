Hogs Pushing Higher to Close Out the Week

Lean hog futures are trading with 57 cent to $1.15 gains at midday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $72.52 on Friday morning, up $0.44 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 16 cents on December 3 at $81.83.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday AM report was up $3.50 to $96.83 per cwt. All primals were reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday was 490,000 head, with the week to date total at 1.943 million head. That was 10,127 head above the week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs are at $81.700, up $0.575,

Feb 26 Hogs are at $82.650, up $0.800

Apr 26 Hogs is at $86.925, up $1.150,

