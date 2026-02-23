Hogs Push Higher on Monday

Lean hog futures managed to close out Monday with gains of a tick to 50 cents. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $91.28 on Monday afternoon, up $2.32 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was 36 cents higher on Feb 19 at $87.95.
USDA's pork carcass cutout value from the Monday PM report was $1.79 higher at $97.40 per cwt. The rib was the only primal reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 489,000 head. That was 28,000 head above last week and 660 head ahead of the same week last year.
Apr 26 Hogs closed at $93.700, up $0.025,
May 26 Hogs closed at $98.650, up $0.375
Jun 26 Hogs closed at $108.325, up $0.500,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
