Hogs Push Higher to Close October

Lean hog futures closed the Friday session with 10 to 45 cent gains, as December was dpwn 62 cents this week. USDA’s national base hog price from Friday afternoon was reported at $84.17, down 57 cents from the Thursday PM report. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 33 cents on October 29 at $91.83.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday PM report was up $1.67 cents to $101.95 per cwt. The rib, ham, and belly were the primals reported lower, with the loin (+$6.04), butt (+$7.14), and picnic (+$5.12) all reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for this week at 2.583 million head. That is down 1,000 head from last week and 69,618 head below the same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Dec 25 Hogs closed at $81.275, up $0.450,

Feb 26 Hogs closed at $82.525, up $0.425

Apr 26 Hogs closed at $86.225, up $0.125,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.