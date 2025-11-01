Stocks

Hogs Push Higher to Close October

November 01, 2025 — 04:15 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Lean hog futures closed the Friday session with 10 to 45 cent gains, as December was dpwn 62 cents this week.  USDA’s national base hog price from Friday afternoon was reported at $84.17, down 57 cents from the Thursday PM report. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 33 cents on October 29 at $91.83.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday PM report was up $1.67 cents to $101.95 per cwt. The rib, ham, and belly were the primals reported lower, with the loin (+$6.04), butt (+$7.14), and picnic (+$5.12) all reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for this week at 2.583 million head. That is down 1,000 head from last week and 69,618 head below the same week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs  closed at $81.275, up $0.450,

Feb 26 Hogs  closed at $82.525, up $0.425

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $86.225, up $0.125,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

