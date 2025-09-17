Hogs Pull Back on Wednesday

Lean hog futures eased back lower on Wednesday, with contracts down a nickel to 60 cents. USDA’s national base hog report from Wednesday afternoon was reported at $106.71, up 42 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 14 cents on September 15 at $106.00.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout report from Wednesday afternoon saw down $1.30 at $110.98 per cwt. The loin and but primals were the only reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday at 486,000 head, taking the weekly total to 1.464 million head. That is 4,000 head larger than last week and 31,734 head above the same week last year.

Oct 25 Hogs closed at $97.325, down $0.050,

Dec 25 Hogs closed at $87.650, down $0.575

Feb 26 Hogs closed at $89.700, down $0.500,

