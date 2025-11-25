Hogs Posts Monday Gains

Lean hog futures were up 40 cents to $1.50 across most nearby contracts on Monday. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Monday afternoon with the 5-day rolling average at $74.08. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 90 cents on November 19 at $84.81.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Monday afternoon report was up another 35 cents to $93.78per cwt. The butt and ham primals were the only reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 495,000 head. That is 1,000 head above last week and up 2,528 head from same week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs closed at $78.200, up $0.400,

Feb 26 Hogs closed at $79.175, up $1.475

Apr 26 Hogs closed at $82.525, up $1.225,

