Hogs Posting Wednesday Gains

November 26, 2025 — 04:12 pm EST

Lean hog futures are up $1.15 to $1.95 at midday. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported in the Wednesday AM report du to low volume. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 80 cents on November 24 at $82.81. The market will be closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving, with a normal open on Friday and an early close.

CFTC data for the week ending on 10/14 showed managed money cutting 12,312 contracts from their net long position, at 28,928 as of that Tuesday.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Wednesday morning report was back up 98 cents to $93.23 per cwt. The loin primal was the only reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday at 492,000 head, taking the weekly total to 987,000 head. That is 1,000 head below last week and up 2,192 head from same week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs  are at $79.600, up $1.150,

Feb 26 Hogs  are at $80.800, up $1.800

Apr 26 Hogs  is at $84.900, up $1.950,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

 

