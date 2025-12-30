Hogs Posting Strength on Tuesday

Lean hog futures are trading with 55 cent to $1 gains on Tuesday. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Tuesday morning due to light volume. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down $1.40 on December 26 at $82.44.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday AM report was 41 cents lower at $95.55 per cwt. The butt, picnic, and belly were the primals reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 444,000 head. That was 52,000 head below last week and down 41,060 head from the same week last year.

Feb 26 Hogs are at $85.475, up $1.000,

Apr 26 Hogs are at $90.200, up $0.800

May 26 Hogs are at $94.000, up $0.550,

