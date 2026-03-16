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Hogs Posting Slight Monday Gains

March 16, 2026 — 11:01 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Lean hog futures are trading with gains of a tick to 40 cents at midday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $86.04 on Monday morning, down $6.05 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was another 16 cents higher on March 12 at $91.60.

Managed money added 3,668 contracts to their net long in lean hog futures and options as of March 10, taking the net long to 127,704 contracts. 

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USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Monday AM report was up $1.92 at $102.11 per cwt. All primals were reported higher. USDA estimated the weekly federally inspected hog slaughter at 2.532 million head last week. That is 44,000 head above last week and 31,000 head above the same week last year.

Apr 26 Hogs  are at $93.650, up $0.200,

May 26 Hogs  are at $98.800, up $0.400

Jun 26 Hogs are at $107.400, up $0.025,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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