Hogs Posting Monday Gains

Lean hog futures are trading with Monday gains of 65 cents to $1. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Monday morning due to light volume. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 11 cents at $110.21 on July 31.

Commitment of Traders data indicated a total of 2,821 contracts trimmed from the managed money net long as of July 29. That net long was taken to 107,586 contracts by Tuesday.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout report from Monday morning was back up $2.19 at $119.13 per cwt. The butt primal was the only reported lower, with the ham leading the charge higher, up $6.85. USDA estimated hog slaughter at 2.336 million head for last week. That was 6,000 head above last week but down 6,879 head from the same week last year.

Aug 25 Hogs are at $108.200, up $0.850,

Oct 25 Hogs are at $90.725, up $0.675

Dec 25 Hogs is at $83.350, up $1.000,

