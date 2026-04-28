Stocks

Hogs Posting Modest Monday Gains

April 28, 2026 — 03:34 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Lean hog futures are up a nickel to 45 cents in the front months on Monday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $90.32 on Monday morning, down 28 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was up another penny on April 23 at $91.44. 

Cold Storage data from Friday showed March 31 pork stocks at 411.28 million lbs, which was a 0.44% increase from a year ago and 2.09% above last year.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Commitment of Traders data showed managed money in lean hog futures and options slashing another 22,296 contracts from their net long as of April 21, taking it to 65,591 contracts.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Monday AM report was up 68 cents at $100.29 per cwt. The loin and picnic primals were the only reported lower. USDA estimated last week’s federally inspected slaughter at 2.469 million head. That is down 17,000 head from the previous week but 53,057 head above the same week last year.

May 26 Hogs  are at $94.350, up $0.050,

Jun 26 Hogs  are at $102.350, up $0.450

Jul 26 Hogs are at $105.100, up $0.200,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.