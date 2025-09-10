Hogs Posting Midday Wednesday Gains

Lean hogs are back to higher trade on Wednesday, with contracts up 20 cents to $1.125 at midday. USDA’s national base hog report from Wednesday morning saw trade averaging $107.42, up 49 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 4 cents on September 8 at $105.87.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout report from Wednesday morning was back up $1.55 at $115.66 per cwt. The butt, picnic, and rib were the primals reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday at 489,000 head, taking the week’s total at 977,000 head. That is well above last week’s holiday and 6,674 head above the same week last year.

Oct 25 Hogs are at $97.250, up $1.125,

Dec 25 Hogs are at $88.425, up $0.575

Feb 26 Hogs is at $90.425, up $0.200,

