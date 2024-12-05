Hogs Posting Midday Gains

Lean hog futures are up 5 to 50 cents so far on Thursday. The national average base hog negotiated price was not reported on Thursday morning due to light volume. The CME Lean Hog Index was reported at $84.07 on December 3, up a penny from the previous day.

This morning’s Export Sales data showed 35,163 MT for 2024 in the week of 11/28, with 26,560 MT for 2025 shipment. Mexico wat the largest buyer of 2024 sales at 15,400 MT, with China the largest for 2025, buying 10,300 MT. Export shipments totaled 32,154 MT, which was a 4-week high. The largest destination was Mexico at 12,700 MT, with 3,700 MT to Japan.

October export data was released by Census this morning, with pork shipments tallied at 582,8 million lbs when converted to a carcass basis. That would be the second largest October total on record and up 1.8% from last year and 6.1% from September.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value reported higher on Thursday AM, up 4 cents at $89.64 per cwt. The rib and ham primals were the only reported lower. USDA estimated Wednesday’s FI hog slaughter at 489,000 head, taking the weekly total to 1.465 million head. That was down 1,000 head from last week but up 7,152 head from the same week last year.

Dec 24 Hogs are at $82.550, up $0.050,

Feb 25 Hogs are at $86.625, up $0.275

Apr 25 Hogs is at $91.425, up $0.425,

