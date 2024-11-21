Hogs Posting Marginal Gains on Thursday

Lean Hog are trading with 17 to 42 cent gains on Thursday’s midday. The national average base hog negotiated price was not reported this morning on very thin volume, with the 5-day rolling average at $83.58. The CME Lean Hog Index was reported at $87.83 on November 19, down another 26 cents from the previous day.

This morning’s Export Sales report showed 18,060 MT of pork sold for 2024 shipment in the week of 11/14, with 2,459 MT for 2025. Just 4,100 MT of 2024 was purchased by Mexico, with South Korea purchasing 3,300 MT. Shipments were tallied at 31,975 MT, an improvement from last week. Of that total, 12,600 MT was to Mexico, with 3,800 MT to Japan.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value reported back higher on Thursday morning, up 55 cents at $95.15 per cwt. Just the picnic and ham primals were reported lower this time, with the belly up $10.39. USDA estimated the Wednesday FI hog slaughter at 488,000 head, with the weekly total at 1.466 million head. That is 30,000 head above last week and up 40,468 head from the same week last year.

Dec 24 Hogs are at $80.700, up $0.175,

Feb 25 Hogs are at $84.775, up $0.300

Apr 25 Hogs is at $89.050, up $0.425,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.