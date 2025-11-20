Stocks

Hogs Posting Gains at Midday

November 20, 2025 — 03:03 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Lean hog futures are up 60 to 70 cents across most contracts on Thursday. USDA’s national base hog price from Thursday morning was reported at $72.24. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 40 cents on November 18 at $86.27.

Weekly export sales data showed 32,705 MT in the week of October 2, a drop from the previous week. Shipments were 29,209 MT in that week.

Large managed money speculators were holding a record net long position as of September 30 at 146,288 contracts according to government shutdown delayed CFTC data. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Thursday AM report was up 34 cents to $93.48 per cwt. The picnic and rib primals were the only reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday at 494,000 head and the week to date total at 1.482 million head. That is 34,000 head above last week and up 13,911 head from same week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs  are at $79.450, up $0.600,

Feb 26 Hogs  are at $79.650, up $0.625

Apr 26 Hogs  is at $83.775, up $0.700,

