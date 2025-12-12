Hogs Posting Gains on Friday

Lean hog futures are trading with slight 7 cent losses in expiring December, with other contracts 30 to 50 cents higher. USDA’s national base hog price was down $1.11 in the Friday morning report at $70.93. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 41 cents on December 10 at $82.57.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday morning report was 30 cents lower to $98.54 per cwt. The loin, butt, and belly primals were reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday at 494,000 head, taking the week to date total to 1.965 million head. That was 22,000 head above last week and 37,121 head above the same week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs are at $83.325, down $0.075,

Feb 26 Hogs are at $84.525, up $0.350

Apr 26 Hogs is at $89.600, up $0.375,

