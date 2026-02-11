Hogs Post Weakness on Tuesday

Lean hog futures closed the Tuesday session with contracts 25 cents to $1.25 lower. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $87.74 on Tuesday afternoon. The CME Lean Hog Index was 11 cents lower on Feb 6 at $86.46.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from Tuesday afternoon report was 37 cents lower at $95.46 per cwt. The loin, rib, and belly were the primals reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday at 494,000 head, with the week to date total at 979,000 head. That was 58,000 head above last week but 782 head below the same week last year.

Feb 26 Hogs closed at $86.850, down $0.250,

Apr 26 Hogs closed at $95.500, down $1.225

May 26 Hogs closed at $99.525, down $0.850,

