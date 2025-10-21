Hogs Post Rebound on Tuesday

Lean hog futures posted Tuesday gains of $1 to $1.20 on Tuesday. USDA’s national base hog price from Tuesday afternoon was reported at $89.52, down 22 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 54 cents on October 17 at $95.58.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday afternoon report was down another $1.49 to $100.59 per cwt. The belly was the only primal reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter on Tuesday at 492,000 head, with the weekly total at 984,000 head. That is up 8,000 head from last week and 14,480 head above the same week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs closed at $83.275, up $1.200,

Feb 26 Hogs closed at $85.750, up $1.025

Apr 26 Hogs closed at $90.000, up $1.050,

