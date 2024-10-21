Hogs Post Monday Strength

Lean hog futures saw Monday gains of 15 to 45 cents on Monday. The national average base hog price was reported at $75.22 on Monday afternoon, up $3.17 from the previous day. The CME Lean Hog Index was reported at $83.96 on October 17, up 12 cents from the day prior.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was reported at $98.24 per cwt in the Monday PM release, up $1.65 from the day prior. Just the belly and picnic were reported lower, with the other 4 primals up in a range of $1.11 to $4.25. USDA estimated the Monday FI hog slaughter at 488,000 head. That is up 15,000 head from the previous Monday and 1,838 head larger than the same Monday last year.

Dec 24 Hogs closed at $78.275, up $0.450,

Feb 25 Hogs closed at $82.250, up $0.400

Apr 25 Hogs closed at $85.925, up $0.300,

