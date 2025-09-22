Hogs Post Monday Gains

Lean hog futures posted Monday gains of 82 cents to $1.125 in the front months on Monday. USDA’s national base hog prices from the Monday PM report was at $106.83, up $3.22 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 36 cents on September 18 at $105.34.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout report from Monday afternoon was up $1.25 at $113.30 per cwt. The rib and ham primals were the only reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter on Monday at 490,000 head. That was steady with last Monday and 8,401 head above the same Monday last year.

Oct 25 Hogs closed at $98.800, up $0.825,

Dec 25 Hogs closed at $88.750, up $1.125

Feb 26 Hogs closed at $90.700, up $0.900,

