Hogs Post Monday Gains

Lean hog futures posted Monday gains of 82 cents to $1.125 in the front months on Monday. USDA’s national base hog prices from the Monday PM report was at $106.83, up $3.22 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 36 cents on September 18 at $105.34.
USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout report from Monday afternoon was up $1.25 at $113.30 per cwt. The rib and ham primals were the only reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter on Monday at 490,000 head. That was steady with last Monday and 8,401 head above the same Monday last year.
Oct 25 Hogs closed at $98.800, up $0.825,
Dec 25 Hogs closed at $88.750, up $1.125
Feb 26 Hogs closed at $90.700, up $0.900,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
