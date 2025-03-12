Hogs Post Mixed Trade on Wednesday

Lean hog futures were mixed on Wednesday, with nearby April down a nickel and other contracts higher. The USDA national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $91.64 on Wednesday afternoon. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another penny from the previous day at $89.70 on March 10.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout was back down $3 in the Wednesday afternoon report at $94.58 per cwt. All primals were reported lower, with the belly leading the charge to the downside $13.25. USDA estimated Wednesday’s Federally inspected hog slaughter at 489,000 head, with the weekly total at 1.465 million head. That is 133,000 head above last week and 41,579 head larger than the same week last year.

Commodity Bulletin:

Apr 25 Hogs closed at $86.500, down $0.050,

May 25 Hogs closed at $90.450, up $0.250

Jun 25 Hogs closed at $98.700, up $0.325,

