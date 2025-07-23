Hogs Post Mixed Trade on Tuesday

Lean hog futures were mixed at the Tuesday close, with August up 40 cents and other contracts nickel to 50 cents lower. USDA’s national base hog price had a weighted average of $113.95 this afternoon, up $3.48 from the previous report. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 27 cents at $108.20 on July 18.

USDA’s Tuesday morning FOB plant pork cutout value is $1.37 lower at $118.15 per cwt. The picnic and ham primals were the only reported higher, with the butt down $4.28 and belly $4.42 lower. USDA estimated hog slaughter at 476,000 head for Tuesday, with the weekly total estimated at 923,000 head. That was 8,000 head below last week and down 10,618 contracts from the same week last year.

Aug 25 Hogs closed at $107.750, up $0.400,

Oct 25 Hogs closed at $90.500, down $0.475

Dec 25 Hogs closed at $82.850, down $0.050,

