Hogs Post Mixed Action on Monday

Lean hog futures closed the Monday session with mixed action, as front months were down a nickel to 30 cents and back months trending higher. USDA’s national base hog price from Monday afternoon was reported at $89.74, down 40 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 47 cents on October 16 at $96.12.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Monday afternoon report was down 62 cents to $102.08 per cwt. The loin, butt, and belly were the primals reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter on Monday at 492,000 head. That is up 7,000 head from last week and 10,917 head below the same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Dec 25 Hogs closed at $82.075, down $0.300,

Feb 26 Hogs closed at $84.725, down $0.050

Apr 26 Hogs closed at $88.950, up $0.300,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.