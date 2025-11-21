Stocks

Hogs Post Losses on Friday

November 21, 2025 — 07:27 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Lean hog futures saw weakness on Friday, with contracts down $1.67 to $2.42. December saw back and forth trade to close with a 70 cent losses on the week. USDA’s national base hog price from the Friday PM report was down $1.23 from the day prior at $70.64. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 56 cents on November 19 at $85.71. 

CFTC data for the week ending on 10/7 showed managed money trimming 5,048 contracts from their previous record net long position, at 141,240 as of that Tuesday.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday afternoon report was back up $3.22 to $93.43 per cwt. The rib and ham primals were the only reported lower, with the belly back up $11.04. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for the week at 2.603 million head. That is 102,000 head below last week but up 22,625 head from same week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs  closed at $77.800, down $1.675,

Feb 26 Hogs  closed at $77.700, down $1.950

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $81.300, down $2.425,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

