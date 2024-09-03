Hogs Post Gains on Tuesday

Lean hog futures ended the Tuesday session with 30 cent to $1.025 gains in the nearbys. The national average base hog price was reported at 78.90 on Tuesday afternoon, $2.26 higher than the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was $86.47 on August 29, down 57 cents from the day prior.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was up $1.59 in the Tuesday PM report at $98.82 per cwt. All primals were reported higher, with the ham up $2.91to lead the way. USDA estimated the Tuesday FI hog slaughter at 484,000 head, with the week to date total at 486,000 head. That is well below the previous non-holiday week but 12,698 head larger than the same week last year.

Oct 24 Hogs closed at $82.525, up $0.300,

Dec 24 Hogs closed at $73.800, up $1.025

Feb 25 Hogs closed at $76.325, up $0.950,

