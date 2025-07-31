Hogs Popping Higher on Thursday

Lean hog futures are trading with gains of a nickel to 30 cents across most contracts on Thursday. USDA’s national base hog price was up $2.48 from the previous day, at $111.82 this morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was up a dime at $110.51 on July 29.

Export Sales for pork totaled 17,003 MT in the week ending on 7/24, which was a 6-week low. Shipments were tallied at 27,573 MT, back up from the week prior.

Don’t Miss a Day:

USDA’s Thursday AM FOB plant pork cutout value was $1.51 lower at $114.49 per cwt. The rib, butt, and belly primals were reported lower, with the latter were down $14.17. USDA estimated hog slaughter at 478,000 head for Wednesday, with the week to date total at 1.388 million head after a revised (8,000 head higher) Tuesday total. That was 8,000 head below last week and down 39,349 head from the same week last year.

Aug 25 Hogs are at $107.075, up $0.050,

Oct 25 Hogs are at $89.400, up $0.200

Dec 25 Hogs is at $81.475, up $0.275,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.