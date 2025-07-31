Hogs Popping Higher on Thursday

Lean hog futures are trading with gains of a nickel to 30 cents across most contracts on Thursday. USDA’s national base hog price was up $2.48 from the previous day, at $111.82 this morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was up a dime at $110.51 on July 29.
Export Sales for pork totaled 17,003 MT in the week ending on 7/24, which was a 6-week low. Shipments were tallied at 27,573 MT, back up from the week prior.
USDA’s Thursday AM FOB plant pork cutout value was $1.51 lower at $114.49 per cwt. The rib, butt, and belly primals were reported lower, with the latter were down $14.17. USDA estimated hog slaughter at 478,000 head for Wednesday, with the week to date total at 1.388 million head after a revised (8,000 head higher) Tuesday total. That was 8,000 head below last week and down 39,349 head from the same week last year.
Aug 25 Hogs are at $107.075, up $0.050,
Oct 25 Hogs are at $89.400, up $0.200
Dec 25 Hogs is at $81.475, up $0.275,
More news from Barchart
- Lean Hogs Are Starting to Stumble. Are Prices Set to Fall?
- Lean Hog Futures Warn of a Market Top, But Can Burgers and BLTs Save the Day?
- Are New Contract Highs in Store for Lean Hogs?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.