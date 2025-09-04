Hogs Pop Back Higher on Thursday

Lean hog futures saw a bounce back on the Thursday close, with contracts up 17 cents to $1.20. USDA’s national base hog report from Thursday PM showed negotiated prices at $104.43, down $1.24. The CME Lean Hog Index was steady on September 2 at $105.92.

Pork exports converted from Census data to a carcass basis were tallied at 551.89 million lbs, the second largest all time for July.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout report from Thursday afternoon was down $1.41 at $113.32 per cwt. The ham and butt primals were the only reported higher. USDA estimated hog slaughter for Thursday at 489,000 head, with the week to date total at 1.461 million. That is 7,196 head above the same holiday week last year.

Oct 25 Hogs closed at $95.025, up $1.200,

Dec 25 Hogs closed at $87.300, up $0.175

Feb 26 Hogs closed at $89.500, up $0.200,

