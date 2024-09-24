Hogs Mixed on Tuesday

Lean hog futures are mixed, with contracts down 7 to 30 cents higher on Tuesday. The national average base hog price was reported at $74.94 on Tuesday morning, down 38 cents from the previous day. The CME Lean Hog Index was $84.29 on September 20, back down 7 cents from the day prior.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value back up 47 cents in the Tuesday AM report at $94.61 per cwt. The picnic, rib, and belly were the only primals reported lower, with the other three up by a range of $1.22 to $3.16. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter at 487,000 head for Monday. That is up 8,000 head from the previous week and 16,968 head above the same Monday last year.

Oct 24 Hogs are at $82.225, down $0.075,

Dec 24 Hogs are at $75.000, up $0.125

Feb 25 Hogs is at $78.675, up $0.275,

