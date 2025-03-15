Hogs Mixed at Midday

News & Insights

March 15, 2025

Lean hog futures are back to mixed after starting out weaker, with the front months up 37 to 55 cents and other contracts lower. Friday morning’s national average base hog negotiated price from the USDA was reported at $89.70. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down 3 cents from the previous day at $89.747 on March 12. 

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout was up another $2.19 in the Friday AM report at $99.48 per cwt. All primals were reported higher. USDA estimated Federally inspected hog slaughter at 489,000 head on Thursday, with the weekly total at 1.954 million head. That is 136,000 head above last week and 59,418 head larger than the same week last year.

Apr 25 Hogs  are at $86.175, up $0.550,

May 25 Hogs  are at $89.175, up $0.375

Jun 25 Hogs  is at $96.025, down $0.175,

