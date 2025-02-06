Hogs Mixed at Midday

Lean hog futures are up a tick to 20 cents in the nearbys on Thursday, with other contracts heading lower. The national average base hog negotiated price was not reported on Thursday morning on light volume. The CME Lean Hog Index was reported at $84.60 on February 4, up 52 cents from the previous day.

Pork export sales totaled 50,671 MT in the week of 1/30, a high so far for the calendar year, and up 51% from the previous week. Mexico was the top buyer of 21,000 MT, with 7,200 MT sold to South Korea. Export shipments totaled 37,762 MT, the largest in 3 weeks. That was also 10.7% above the week prior. The largest destination was Mexico at 13,900 MT, with 5,500 MT headed to Japan.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was $1.25 higher in the Thursday AM report at $95.08 per cwt. The picnic and rib primals were reported lower. Federally inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday was estimated at 489,000 head, with the week to date total at 1.464 million head. That was 14,000 head above last week and down 3,659 head from the same week last year.

Feb 25 Hogs are at $86.675, up $0.025,

Apr 25 Hogs are at $91.750, up $0.200

May 25 Hogs is at $95.225, down $0.500,

