Hogs Mixed at Midday

Lean hog futures are down 55 cents in the nearby Feb contract, with other front months up 40 to 55 cents. The national average base hog negotiated price was not reported on Wednesday morning due to packer submission issues. The CME Lean Hog Index was reported at $80.99 on January 13, up 23 cents from the previous day.
USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was 91 cents higher in the Wednesday AM report at $91.12 per cwt. The loin and belly were the only primals reported lower. Federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday was 477,000 head, with the weed to date total at 963,000 head. That is 29,000 head larger than last week and 143,121 head above the same week last year.
Feb 25 Hogs are at $83.075, down $0.550,
Apr 25 Hogs are at $90.975, up $0.475
May 25 Hogs is at $95.575, up $0.500,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here. More news from Barchart
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