Hogs Mixed at Midday

Lean Hog futures are trading with mixed action on Wednesday, as contracts are down 52 cents in the Dec contract to slightly higher in the other nearbys. The national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $87.99 on Wednesday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was reported at $89.88 on November 11, back down 14 cents from the day prior.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was back higher in the Wednesday AM report, up $1.36 at $99.04 per cwt. The rib and picnic were the only primals reported lower. USDA estimated Tuesday’s FI hog slaughter at 489,000 head on Tuesday, with the week to date total at 947,000 head. That is 30,000 head below last week and down 452 head from the same week last year.

Dec 24 Hogs are at $81.825, down $0.525,

Feb 25 Hogs are at $86.050, up $0.125

Apr 25 Hogs is at $90.025, up $0.050,

