Hogs Mixed at Midday

Lean hog futures are showing mixed action at midday, with nearby contracts down a tick to 15 cents higher. The national average base hog price was not reported on Wednesday morning due to light volume, with the 5-day rolling average at $76.55. The CME Lean Hog Index was $84.22 on September 16, down another 16 cents from the day prior.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was up $1.08 in the Wednesday AM report at $96.08 per cwt. The picnic and belly were the only primals reported lower, with the loin leading the way to the upside, up $2.06. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter at 474,000 head for Tuesday, with the weekly total at 949,000 head. That is down 21,000 head from the previous week on a Monday revision and 22,094 head below the same week last year.

Oct 24 Hogs are at $81.925, up $0.150,

Dec 24 Hogs are at $73.675, down $0.025

Feb 25 Hogs is at $76.850, up $0.050,

