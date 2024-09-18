News & Insights

Stocks

Hogs Mixed at Midday

September 18, 2024 — 03:11 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart ->

Lean hog futures are showing mixed action at midday, with nearby contracts down a tick to 15 cents higher. The national average base hog price was not reported on Wednesday morning due to light volume, with the 5-day rolling average at $76.55. The CME Lean Hog Index was $84.22 on September 16, down another 16 cents from the day prior. 

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was up $1.08 in the Wednesday AM report at $96.08 per cwt. The picnic and belly were the only primals reported lower, with the loin leading the way to the upside, up $2.06. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter at 474,000 head for Tuesday, with the weekly total at 949,000 head. That is down 21,000 head from the previous week on a Monday revision and 22,094 head below the same week last year.

Oct 24 Hogs  are at $81.925, up $0.150,

Dec 24 Hogs  are at $73.675, down $0.025

Feb 25 Hogs  is at $76.850, up $0.050,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.