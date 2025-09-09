Hogs Mixed Again on Tuesday

Lean hog futures are mixed on Tuesday, with contracts up 95 cents to down 35. USDA’s national base hog report from Tuesday morning saw trade averaging $106.93. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down a penny on September 5 at $105.91.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout report from Tuesday morning was back down 81 cents at $115.57 per cwt. The loin and belly were the only primals reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 488,000 head. That is well above las week’s holiday and 3,338 head below the same week last year.

Oct 25 Hogs are at $96.100, up $0.950,

Dec 25 Hogs are at $88.025, down $0.125

Feb 26 Hogs is at $90.325, down $0.350,

