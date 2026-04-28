Hogs Looking at Mixed Trade on Tuesday

Lean hog futures are mixed at midday, with contracts up a dime to 40 cents lower. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $92.25 on Tuesday morning, up $1.93 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down 18 cents on April 24 at $91.26.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday AM report was up 72 cents at $99.95 per cwt. The loin and rib primals were the only reported lower. USDA estimated the Monday federally inspected slaughter at 489,000 head. That is down 3,000 head from the previous week but 4,406 head above the same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

May 26 Hogs are at $94.400, up $0.025,

Jun 26 Hogs are at $102.275, up $0.100

Jul 26 Hogs are at $104.625, down $0.400,

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