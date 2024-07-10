News & Insights

Hogs Look to Wednesday Trade

July 10, 2024 — 09:53 am EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Lean hogs mostly posted Tuesday losses of $1 to $1.90, while nearby July was down 35 cents at the close. The USDA National Base Hog price was reported at $90.72 on Tuesday afternoon, up 9 cents from the Monday print. The CME Lean Hog Index was reported at $88.76 on July 5, down another 44 cents from the previous day.

USDA reported the Tuesday afternoon Pork Cutout Value $2.24 lower at $93.75. All primals were reported lower, with the butt down $5.45 and leading the way.  USDA estimated the Tuesday FI hog slaughter at 476,000 head, with the weekly total at 938,000 head. That was down 10,000 head from the previous week but was 5,919 above the same week last year.

Jul 24 Hogs  closed at $89.325, down $0.350,

Aug 24 Hogs  closed at $88.400, down $1.125

Oct 24 Hogs  closed at $70.775, down $1.750,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

