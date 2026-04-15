Hogs Look to Wednesday After Tuesday Weakness

Lean hog futures posted Tuesday losses of 5 to 72 cents, as April was steady ahead of the Wednesday expiration. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $90.77 on Tuesday afternoon, up $1.73 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down a penny on April 10 at $90.27.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday AM report was down 54 cents at $98.60 per cwt. The loin, butt, and belly primals were all reported lower. USDA estimated Tuesday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 491,000 head, with the week to date total to 983,000 head. That was 119,000 head above the previous week and 12,299 head above the same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Apr 26 Hogs closed at $90.500, unch,,

May 26 Hogs closed at $94.225, down $0.625

Jun 26 Hogs closed at $102.450, down $0.675,

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