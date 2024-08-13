Hogs Look to Tuesday Trade

Lean hogs are showing 15 cent to $2.02 losses at Tuesday’s midday. The USDA Daily Direct Hog report from the morning release showed negotiated prices down $1.68 to $83.24. The CME Lean Hog Index was $90.92 on August 9, down 98 cents from the previous day.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was up $1.41 in the Tuesday morning report at $101.68 per cwt. The butt primal was the only reported lower, while belly was the strongest component of the day, up $3.92. USDA estimated the Monday FI hog slaughter at 483,000 head. That is up 72,000 head from last week and 17,422 head above the same week a year ago.

Aug 24 Hogs are at $89.875, down $0.150,

Oct 24 Hogs are at $72.300, down $2.025

Dec 24 Hogs is at $64.325, down $1.750,

