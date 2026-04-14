Hogs Look to Tuesday Following Mixed Monday Action

Lean hog futures closed the Monday session with front months down a nickel to 67 cents and deferreds 7 to 42 cents higher. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $89.04 on Monday afternoon, down 32 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down a penny on April 9 at $90.28.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Monday PM report was up 40 cents at $99.14 per cwt. The butt and picnic primals were the only reported lower. USDA estimated Monday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 492,000 head. That was 125,000 head above the previous week and 7,334 head above the same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Apr 26 Hogs closed at $90.500, down $0.225,

May 26 Hogs closed at $94.850, down $0.675

Jun 26 Hogs closed at $103.125, down $0.600,

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