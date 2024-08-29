Hogs Look to Thursday Trade

News & Insights

Lean hog futures posted mixed trade to close out Wednesday, with October down 40 cents and other front months up 27 to 30. The national average base hog price was reported at 77.75 on Wednesday afternoon down $1.80 from the say prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was $87.82 on August 26, down 4 cents from the previous day. 

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was down 77 cents the Wednesday PM report at $95.28 per cwt. The rib and ham primals were the only reported higher, with the belly down $5.49 to lead the way to the downside. USDA estimated the Wednesday FI hog slaughter at 483,000 head, bringing the week to date total to 1.441 million head. That is 5,000 head below the previous week and 9,999 head larger than the same week last year.

Oct 24 Hogs  closed at $81.675, down $0.400,

Dec 24 Hogs  closed at $71.925, up $0.275

Feb 25 Hogs  closed at $74.500, up $0.300,

