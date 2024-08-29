Hogs Look to Thursday Trade

Lean hog futures posted mixed trade to close out Wednesday, with October down 40 cents and other front months up 27 to 30. The national average base hog price was reported at 77.75 on Wednesday afternoon down $1.80 from the say prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was $87.82 on August 26, down 4 cents from the previous day.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was down 77 cents the Wednesday PM report at $95.28 per cwt. The rib and ham primals were the only reported higher, with the belly down $5.49 to lead the way to the downside. USDA estimated the Wednesday FI hog slaughter at 483,000 head, bringing the week to date total to 1.441 million head. That is 5,000 head below the previous week and 9,999 head larger than the same week last year.

Oct 24 Hogs closed at $81.675, down $0.400,

Dec 24 Hogs closed at $71.925, up $0.275

Feb 25 Hogs closed at $74.500, up $0.300,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.