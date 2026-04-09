Hogs Look to Thursday Following Weaker Midweek Action

Lean hog futures were weaker on Wednesday, as contracts closed with losses of a dime in some deferreds to $2.40 in June. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Wednesday afternoon due to light volume. The CME Lean Hog Index was back up 13 cents on April 3 at $90.06.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Wednesday PM report was down 91 cents at $96.91 per cwt. The loin and ham primals were the only reported higher. USDA estimated Wednesday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 489,000 head, taking the weekly total to 1.353 million head. That was 139,000 head below the previous week and 107,550 head shy of the same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Apr 26 Hogs closed at $90.200, down $0.575,

May 26 Hogs closed at $96.375, down $2.025

Jun 26 Hogs closed at $104.650, down $2.400,

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