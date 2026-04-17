Hogs Look to Round Out Week of Weakness

Lean hog futures were mostly lower on Thursday, with contracts down anywhere from a tick to 67 cents. Open interest was down 1,538 contracts on Thursday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $90.16 on Thursday afternoon, down $1.742 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 27 cents on April 14 at $90.60.

Pork export business was tallied at 37,285 MT for the week that ended on April 9, which was back up from last week. Mexico was the top buyer of 11,300 MT, with 8,200 MT sold to Japan Shipments were slightly higher at 35,336 MT. Mexico was the top destination of 15,600 MT, with 5,400 MT.

Don’t Miss a Day:

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Thursday PM report was back up $1.54 at $96.68 per cwt. The loin, butt, and picnic primals were the only reported lower, with the belly back up $7.66. USDA estimated Thursday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 491,000 head, with the week to date total to 1.968 million head. That was 128,000 head above the previous week and 29,670 head above the same week last year.

May 26 Hogs closed at $94.050, down $0.025,

Jun 26 Hogs closed at $101.675, down $0.275

Jul 26 Hogs closed at $104.350, down $0.625,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

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