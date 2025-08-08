Hogs Look to Round Out the Week on Friday

Lean hog futures closed out the Thursday session with contracts down a dime to $1.05. Preliminary open interest was up 2,799 contracts on Thursday USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $111.22 on Thursday afternoon, slipping $2.55 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was back up 4 cents at $109.60 on August 5.

Export Sales data showed a total of 30,996 MT of pork sold for 2025 in the week of July 31, a 5-week high. Export shipments were tallied at 28,181 MT in that week, the highest out of the last 3.

Don’t Miss a Day:

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout report from Thursday PM was up $1.11 at $116.33 per cwt. The picnic and butt were reported weaker, with the rest higher. USDA estimated hog slaughter at 465,000 head for Thursday, taking the week’s total to 1.837 million head. That was 7,000 head below last week and up 2,427 head from the same week last year.

Aug 25 Hogs closed at $108.775, down $0.100,

Oct 25 Hogs closed at $90.925, down $1.050

Dec 25 Hogs closed at $83.800, down $0.725,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.