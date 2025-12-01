Stocks

Hogs Look to Resume Post-Holiday Trade

December 01, 2025 — 02:39 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Lean hog futures were up 17 cents in the December contract on Friday, the rest of the nearbys down 35 to 45 cents. December was up $2.80 last week. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $72.09 on Friday afternoon, down $1.48 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 54 cents on November 25 at $82.27. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday afternoon report was down 3 cents to $94.22 per cwt. The loin and picnic were the only primals reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for the week was 2.163 million head. That was 121,423 head below the week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Dec 25 Hogs  closed at $80.600, up $0.175,

Feb 26 Hogs  closed at $81.000, down $0.375

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $84.900, down $0.450,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.