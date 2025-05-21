Hogs Look to Midweek Trade after Mixed Tuesday

Lean hog futures closed Tuesday with contracts up 77 cents in June and steady to a dime lower in other nearbys. Preliminary open interest rose 2,083 contracts on Tuesday. USDA’s national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $93.40 on Tuesday afternoon, back up 89 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was up another 20 cents on May 16, at $91.46.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value from Tuesday morning was reported at $100.52, back down 57 cents. The rib and ham primals were reported higher. Federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday was estimated at 484,000 head by the USDA, with this week’s total at 964,000. That was up 17,000 head from the previous week and 11,941 head above the same week last year.

Jun 25 Hogs closed at $100.025, up $0.775,

Jul 25 Hogs closed at $103.550, down $0.025

Aug 25 Hogs closed at $103.000, down $0.100,

