Hogs Look to March after Weaker Friday Trade

March 02, 2026 — 01:32 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Lean hog futures closed out February with contracts steady to 40 cents lower, as April held onto a $2.05 gain last week. April was up 2,011 contracts on Friday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $90.38 on Friday afternoon, down 62 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was 41 cents higher on Feb 25 at $89.12.

CFTC data showed a total of 522 contracts added to the managed money net long position in lean hog futures and options at 116,983 contracts.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday PM report was up 39 cents at $97.77 per cwt. The butt and rib primals were the only reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for last week at 2.516 million head. That is 23,000 head above last week and 9,170 head below the same week last year.

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $95.725, unch 

May 26 Hogs  closed at $100.125, down $0.225

Jun 26 Hogs  closed at $109.550, down $0.375,

