Hogs Look to Friday Folling Thursday Rally

Lean hog futures posted Thursday gains of $1.07 to $1.65 at the close. Preliminary open interest was up 3,520 contracts on Thursday, suggesting new buying interest. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $69.37 on Thursday afternoon, down $3.24 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 29 cents on Jan 6 at $81.25.
A USDA Export Sales report from Thursday showed 27,700 MT of pork sold in the week that ended on January 1. Mexico was the largest buyer of 12,800 MT, with 8,700 MT sold to Japan. Shipments were 25,750 MT for 2025 and 394 MT for 2026.
Census data converted to a carcass basis showed a monthly record 632.2 million lbs of pork shipped in October, which was also 15.9% above September.
USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Thursday PM report was $1.50 lower at $90.79 per cwt. The loin was the only primal reported higher. USDA estimated federal inspected hog slaughter for Thursday at 496,000 head, taking the total to 1.977 million head. That is 73,159 head above the same week last year.
Feb 26 Hogs closed at $85.875, up $1.075,
Apr 26 Hogs closed at $91.925, up $1.650
May 26 Hogs closed at $95.950, up $1.350,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
