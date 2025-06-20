Hogs Look to Close Out Week

Lean hog futures closed out the Wednesday session mixed, with contracts up 52 cents to slightly lower. Preliminary open interest was down 9,113 contracts. USDA’s daily direct hog report showed the negotiated hog price at $113.12 on Thursday afternoon, down $0.95 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was up $1.25 on June 16, at $104.95
USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value from Thursday afternoon was back up $070 at $118.98. The rib and ham were the primals reported lower. Federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday was estimated at 471,000 head, taking the weekly total to 1.889 million head. That is down 31,000 from last week on a revised Wednesday slaughter and 8,723 head below the same week last year.
Jul 25 Hogs closed at $112.175, up $0.525,
Aug 25 Hogs closed at $112.000, up $0.200
Oct 25 Hogs closed at $95.150, down $0.025,
