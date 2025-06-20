Stocks

Hogs Look to Close Out Week

June 20, 2025 — 02:24 pm EDT

Lean hog futures closed out the Wednesday session mixed, with contracts up 52 cents to slightly lower. Preliminary open interest was down 9,113 contracts. USDA’s daily direct hog report showed the negotiated hog price at $113.12 on Thursday afternoon, down $0.95 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was up $1.25 on June 16, at $104.95

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value from Thursday afternoon was back up $070 at $118.98. The rib and ham were the primals reported lower. Federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday was estimated at 471,000 head, taking the weekly total to 1.889 million head. That is down 31,000 from last week on a revised Wednesday slaughter and 8,723 head below the same week last year.

Jul 25 Hogs  closed at $112.175, up $0.525,

Aug 25 Hogs  closed at $112.000, up $0.200

Oct 25 Hogs  closed at $95.150, down $0.025,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

