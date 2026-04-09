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Hogs Holding Steady on Thursday

April 09, 2026 — 02:16 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Lean hog futures are up a quarter in soon to expire April, with other contracts steady to a dime lower. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $89.90 on Thursday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was back up 24 cents on April 7 at $90.30. 

Export Sales data from this morning showed 31,347 MT of pork sold in the week of 4/2, a 4-week low. Shipments were a calendar year low at 35,122 MT in that week.

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USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Thursday AM report was up $1.13 at $98.04 per cwt. All primals were reported higher. USDA estimated Wednesday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 489,000 head, taking the weekly total to 1.353 million head. That was 139,000 head below the previous week and 107,550 head shy of the same week last year.

Apr 26 Hogs  are at $90.450, up $0.250,

May 26 Hogs  are at $96.350, down $0.025

Jun 26 Hogs are at $104.575, down $0.075,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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