Hogs Holding Steady on Thursday

Lean hog futures are up a quarter in soon to expire April, with other contracts steady to a dime lower. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $89.90 on Thursday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was back up 24 cents on April 7 at $90.30.

Export Sales data from this morning showed 31,347 MT of pork sold in the week of 4/2, a 4-week low. Shipments were a calendar year low at 35,122 MT in that week.

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USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Thursday AM report was up $1.13 at $98.04 per cwt. All primals were reported higher. USDA estimated Wednesday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 489,000 head, taking the weekly total to 1.353 million head. That was 139,000 head below the previous week and 107,550 head shy of the same week last year.

Apr 26 Hogs are at $90.450, up $0.250,

May 26 Hogs are at $96.350, down $0.025

Jun 26 Hogs are at $104.575, down $0.075,

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