Hogs Holding Steady at Midday

Lean hog futures are steady to 15 cents lower in the front months on Wednesday. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported this morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was up another 27 cents on Jan 19 at $82.03.
USDA's pork carcass cutout value from the Wednesday AM report was 94 cents higher at $94.41 per cwt. The butt, picnic, and ham primals were reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday at 492,000 head, taking the weekly total to 914,000. That is 72,000 head below last week but 13,430 head above the same week last year.
Feb 26 Hogs are at $87.700, down $0.150,
Apr 26 Hogs are at $95.175, down $0.000
May 26 Hogs are at $98.900, down $0.100,
